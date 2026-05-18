Shania Twain wants to sing at Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz wedding

Shania Twain has made her pitch to perform at Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's wedding, and she's not being subtle about it.

The 60-year-old country legend, who is currently opening for Styles on the first leg of his world tour, made the declaration during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Pulse on Friday.

When host Joe "Brady" Blum floated the idea of Twain performing at the celebrity nuptials, she didn't hesitate. "Oh! I would say yes if he asked," she replied. "Just putting it out there, Harry."

Twain is well placed to make the case, she and Styles are currently sharing stages together for the opening 12 shows of his world tour, all being held in London.

She described the invitation to open for him as "really nice," adding that it made sense for him to begin there.

When Brady expressed hope that the pair might perform Man! I Feel Like A Woman! together again, Twain sounded equally keen.

"I hope we do, too," she said.

As for the wedding itself, she was playfully realistic about the logistics. When asked whether she could be the entertainment, she mused aloud: "What if they disagree on that?"

Brady suggested that Kravitz's father Lenny Kravitz could also have a say in the musical lineup, which prompted Twain to propose a rather appealing solution. "Right, him and I could sing it together," she said with a smile.

Styles and Kravitz, 37, have been one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment since their relationship became public.

Kravitz was spotted last month wearing an impressive diamond ring, widely taken as confirmation of their engagement following a whirlwind romance of around eight months.

The Batman actress was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum before they split in October 2024, and was briefly married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.