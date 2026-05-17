Gina Carano breaks silence on ‘Star Wars' firing and social media backlash

Gina Carano has spoken about her exit from The Mandalorian and said she feels she was “cancelled” after a social media controversy.

The 44-year-old star played Cara Dune in the Star Wars Disney Plus series and was part of the show for its first two seasons after joining in 2019.

But in 2021, Gina was removed from the cast after Disney and Lucasfilm cut ties with her.

However, the decision came after some of her online posts caused backlash.

These included comments about COVID 19 rules, claims related to the 2020 US election, and a comparison involving Nazi Germany.

Lucasfilm later said her posts were unacceptable and confirmed she would not return to the franchise.

Carano now says that she believes she was “cancelled” for speaking her views and feels it led to her being pushed out of Hollywood.

She also took legal action against Disney over her firing, which was later settled.

After her exit, her character was removed from the main storyline in the show.

Outside acting, Carano has gone back to combat sports and recently competed in a fight against Ronda Rousey.

Gina Carano also confirmed she is married to Kevin Ross and said it has been a very happy part of her life.