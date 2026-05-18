Paris Hilton shows off new hair transformation for Gucci

Paris Hilton has unveiled a dramatic new hair transformation, completely swapping her signature platinum blonde tresses for a dark brown look.

The 45-year-old star debuted the brunette locks and fresh side bangs on Saturday while walking the runway at the star-studded Gucci Cruise 2027 collection fashion show.

To complement her striking new hairstyle, The Simple Life alumna wore a vibrant yellow-and-gold puff-sleeved dress, black boots, a fur coat, and carried a red handbag.

The runway appearance further cements her long-standing relationship with the luxury fashion house, as the DJ is known to be a massive fan of the brand.

Just last month, she showed off her two children, three-year-old son Phoenix and two-year-old daughter London, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, wearing full Gucci outfits in a video posted to her Instagram.

Hilton wasn't the only major name turning heads on the runway at the weekend event.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady made his official runway debut alongside her, sporting a head-to-toe black leather look, while legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford closed out the high-profile show.

However, it was Hilton's unexpected dark hair makeover that ultimately stole the spotlight, proving that even after decades in the public eye, she can still find new ways to completely reinvent her image.