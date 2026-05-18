 
Geo News

Paris Hilton shows off new hair transformation for Gucci

Paris Hilton donned the runway at Gucci Cruise 2027 collection fashion show
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 18, 2026

Paris Hilton shows off new hair transformation for Gucci
Paris Hilton shows off new hair transformation for Gucci

Paris Hilton has unveiled a dramatic new hair transformation, completely swapping her signature platinum blonde tresses for a dark brown look.

The 45-year-old star debuted the brunette locks and fresh side bangs on Saturday while walking the runway at the star-studded Gucci Cruise 2027 collection fashion show. 

To complement her striking new hairstyle, The Simple Life alumna wore a vibrant yellow-and-gold puff-sleeved dress, black boots, a fur coat, and carried a red handbag.

The runway appearance further cements her long-standing relationship with the luxury fashion house, as the DJ is known to be a massive fan of the brand. 

Just last month, she showed off her two children, three-year-old son Phoenix and two-year-old daughter London, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, wearing full Gucci outfits in a video posted to her Instagram. 

Hilton wasn't the only major name turning heads on the runway at the weekend event. 

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady made his official runway debut alongside her, sporting a head-to-toe black leather look, while legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford closed out the high-profile show. 

However, it was Hilton's unexpected dark hair makeover that ultimately stole the spotlight, proving that even after decades in the public eye, she can still find new ways to completely reinvent her image.

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent wedding appearance
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent wedding appearance
Charles Leclerc gives rare insights into friendship with Timothee Chalamet
Charles Leclerc gives rare insights into friendship with Timothee Chalamet
Gina Carano breaks silence on ‘Star Wars' firing and social media backlash
Gina Carano breaks silence on ‘Star Wars' firing and social media backlash
Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury festival 2027? Details revealed
Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury festival 2027? Details revealed
‘The Odyssey' hit with backlash after Elliot Page casting rumours
‘The Odyssey' hit with backlash after Elliot Page casting rumours
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt make final choice as split takes serious turn
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt make final choice as split takes serious turn
Drake beats Kendrick Lamar's major Spotify milestone with ‘ICEMAN'
Drake beats Kendrick Lamar's major Spotify milestone with ‘ICEMAN'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reveal wedding look in New York City
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reveal wedding look in New York City