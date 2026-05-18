Selena Gomez signs to star in Brady Corbet's new movie

Selena Gomez has signed on to star in the next feature film from acclaimed director Brady Corbet, fresh off his success with the Oscar-nominated drama The Brutalist.

The global pop star and actress will share the screen with Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in the upcoming project.

The major casting news came to light on Sunday during a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival, where Blanchett accidentally let slip that she was about to collaborate with the director, with industry insiders quickly confirming that both Gomez and Fassbender are officially on board.

While specific plot details for the currently untitled film are being kept firmly under wraps, Corbet has previously teased that he is aiming to create a genre-defying, "X-rated" feature that is heavily focused on the 1970s.

The director explained that the narrative will actually span an ambitious timeline from the 19th century all the way into the present day.

The project promises to be another massive commitment for the cast and crew, with Corbet hinting that the new script is a whopping 200 pages long.

For Gomez, this role marks another massive step into prestige cinema following her recent Cannes Best Actress win for Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez and her Emmy-nominated run on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Joining forces with Blanchett, who has spent her career working with iconic auteurs like Martin Scorsese and David Fincher, signals a bold new direction for the former Disney star.