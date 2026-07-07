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Adam Sandler reveals marriage advice he gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage with a piece of advice

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 07, 2026

Adam Sandler reveals marriage advice he gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Adam Sandler reveals marriage advice he gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler's wedding speech for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been revealed, and the advice he gave the newlyweds was as heartfelt as it was simple.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told CNN that Sandler, who officiated the 3 July ceremony at Madison Square Garden, told the couple: "Kiss every chance you have. Every day. Whether you're going to bed or going to work. Whenever, go ahead and kiss her."

Reid was clearly moved by the whole occasion. 

"Adam Sandler did a phenomenal job with the ceremony," he said, adding that Sandler's words were "really touching" in the room. 

"How he went about bringing a little bit of humor and a bit of sensitivity to what was going on. There was a lot of people from different worlds, and he brought them all together."

Sandler's role as officiant was confirmed in Swift's publicist's press release on the evening of 3 July, which noted that he was a friend of the couple and that the ceremony included neither bridesmaids nor groomsmen, just Swift's brother Austin as man of honour and Jason Kelce as best man.

The friendship between Sandler and Kelce has been well documented.

Kelce had a cameo in Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, which streamed on Netflix last year, and Sandler appeared on Kelce's New Heights podcast during the film's press tour. 

Sandler spoke warmly about the tight end at the time. 

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The wedding drew approximately 1,000 guests from across entertainment, sport and music, with Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Camila Cabello, Jason Sudeikis and Machine Gun Kelly among those photographed arriving at MSG in formal attire.

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