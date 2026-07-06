Whoopi Goldberg stranded in Italy amid volcano eruption

The 'Ghost' star reveals airports are closed after the eruption

Whoopi Goldberg had an explosive excuse for missing The View this week.

In a video message played during the July 6th airing, the show’s longtime moderator revealed she was stranded in Italy after Mount Etna — one of Europe’s most active volcanoes — erupted, forcing airport closures and derailing her trip back to the United States after the Fourth of July break.

“I am in Sicily right now, and Mount Etna, who is one of our active volcanoes here in Italy, decided to go off today,” the Oscar-winner said as she stood on the balcony of a hotel in Sicily.

Goldberg, 70, revealed that she had “spent most of the day trying to get back to the United States,” but said “all of the airports are closed here,” leaving her stuck overseas for the time being.

“So, I will be back as soon as I can,” the Ghost star assured viewers before making light of the situation. “I know that we got all kinds of stories about our different vacations. I think my story just takes the cake! A volcano ate my homework!”

Back in the studio, Joy Behar stepped in to host Monday's episode alongside Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.