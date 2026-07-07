Millie Bobby Brown gives fans sweet peek at her baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown just gave fans a tiny peek into her private family life – and one little detail stole the spotlight.

The Stranger Things star shared a collection of summer memories on Instagram, but it was a sweet photo of the actress kissing her adopted daughter on the cheek that had fans melting.

While brown continued to protect her little one’s identity by keeping her face hidden, eagle-eyed followers could not help but notice the baby’s adorable head full of dark brunette hair.

The carousel also included a glamorous snapshot of Brown on her way to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Giving a playful nod to the newlyweds and the venue's viral "JUST&T MARRIED!" display, Brown captioned the post, "best&t summer yet."

The update comes nearly a year after Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi announced they had welcomed a daughter through adoption.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple shared at the time.

Brown has since remained firm about keeping her daughter's life away from the spotlight.

"For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself," she previously explained. "It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly."

She added, "If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world... that's something we'd support. But right now... it's our job to protect her from that."

Brown has also hinted their family may continue to grow, recently saying, "Adoption is love. Adoption is forever."

For now, though, one heartwarming photo—and one clever wedding caption—were all fans needed.