Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon hard-launch romance with Taylor Swift's wedding snaps

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have officially hard-launched their romance on social media, using sweet snaps from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded New York City wedding to go Instagram-official.

The couple, who have been quietly dating since 2022, were pictured holding each other close while glammed up in coordinated all-black outfits before heading out to the massive celebrations at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The high-profile debut came to light on Monday via photos shared by their hairstylist, Laurie Zanoletti, marking the first time the public has seen the pair proudly featured in this way on social media.

The 62-year-old Moneyball star looked sharp in a classic suit and bow tie, accessorising the evening look with black sunglasses and his hair styled smoothly off to the side.

Alongside him, de Ramon, a 33-year-old jewellery designer, donned a lace, form-fitting dress paired with elegant teardrop earrings, completing her look with a high ponytail.

The sleek appearance was a collaborative effort from a top-tier glam team, with Zanoletti handling the hair for both Pitt and de Ramon, George Cortina putting together their sophisticated evening wear, and Charlie Riddle on makeup duty.

“My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc,” Zanoletti affectionately captioned the milestone post.

De Ramon later reshared the gorgeous photos directly onto her own Instagram story, choosing to set the glamorous clips to the tune of Swift’s hit single Lover alongside a simple red heart emoji, followed quickly by another track from the pop star, Delicate.

While she has kept her main profile grid clear of any photos of Pitt to date, the romantic story update serves as a major public confirmation for the low-profile couple.

Despite having several years of history under their belts and appearing incredibly solid to those around them, sources close to the couple reveal that marriage is currently not on the cards.

An insider speaking to Page Six shared that de Ramon has integrated seamlessly into the actor's inner circle, stating, “Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning.”

The source went on to add that at this stage, they basically consider her family and one of their own, but clarified that Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone.

This hesitation comes after Pitt finalized his highly publicised, long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024, wrapping up more than eight grueling years of legal proceedings after Jolie initially filed to dissolve the marriage back in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie share six children together: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

De Ramon has also walked down the aisle before, having quietly tied the knot with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in 2019, before the pair ultimately decided to split in 2022 after three years of marriage.