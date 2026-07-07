Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon make their romance Instagram official

Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon hits new milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was not just about one love story–it quietly launched another relationship milestone.

While fans were busy talking about the bride, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon slipped in a headline of their own.

Days after attending the July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, de Ramon made her relationship with Pitt Instagram official by reposting romantic photos of the pair dressed for the star-studded celebration.

The images, originally shared by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti with the caption, "My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc," showed the couple smiling together before heading into the ceremony.

De Ramon added her own romantic touch, pairing one photo with Taylor Swift’s Lover and another with Delicate, plus a simple red heart emoji.

The post marks one of the biggest public moments yet for the couple, who have largely kept their romance low-key since they were first linked in 2022.

Pitt has previously pushed back on claim that his public appearances are carefully staged.

"No, dude, it's not that calculated," he told GQ. "Oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

The Oscar winner also admitted constant attention on his private life has become part of the job.

"My personal life is always in the news," he said. "It's been in the news for 30 years, bro."

Despite the spotlight, Pitt says he’s found peace.

"My life is fairly contained," he explained. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam..."

And thanks to one Instagram Story, fans now have their clearest glimpse yet into that happier chapter.