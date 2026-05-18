Meghan Markle issues first statement after Princess Kate 'comparison'

Meghan Markle returned to headlines with her solo appearance for a meaningful cause, but her outing took an unexpected turn after comparisons began being drawn between her and Princess Kate.

The Duchess of Sussex once again urged world leaders and policymakers to take urgent action to provide a safe digital space for children.

In Geneva, Meghan delivered a speech at the newly installed The Lost Screen Memorial at the Place des Nations alongside the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA79).

The aim behind the installation is to bring the "urgent realities of online harm into one of the world’s most consequential spaces for global public health and policymaking."

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Philanthropies partnered with the World Health Organisation to highlight the growing problem and become the voice of thousands of affected parents.

The statement released on Sussex.com said that the Lost Screen Memorial positioned beneath the iconic Broken Chair monument "serves as both a tribute to children lost to online harm and a call for coordinated global action to make digital spaces safe by design."

During the ceremony, Meghan said, "Children must be safe by design, not safe by chance," while shedding light on how we can hold those in charge accountable.

She was accompanied by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, at the event.

However, some of the photos coming from Switzerland showing Meghan sharing heartfelt moments with attendees remind fans of Catherine, who recently had similar interactions with the public during the Italy tour.