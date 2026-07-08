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Peter Andre makes emotional statement after skipping Katie Price's TV tell all

Katie Price is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide

By
Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Katie Price and Peter Andre share two children: Junior and Princess Andre
Katie Price and Peter Andre share two children: Junior and Princess Andre

Peter Andre revealed the heartfelt reason behind his decision not to take part in highly anticipated Katie Price's documentary.

The former glamour model, 49, is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

Episode 3 of the series delves into the pair's rise to fame as one of the UK’s most talked about couple’s of the early 2000’s, including how their brand was built by Peter’s long-time manager Claire Powell.

Although their children Junior, 21, and Princess,19, appear in the documentary, their father Peter Andre choose not to take part in the Sky Documentaries series. Instead, a statement on his behalf is shown as the episode comes to close.

It reads: ‘I have chosen not to speak publicly about these matters out of love and respect for Junior and Princess.

‘Today Katie and I maintain an amicable relationship in the interests of our children. I sincerely wish her happiness and peace for the future.’

Elsewhere in the episode Katie discussed the struggles she faced during her relationship with the Mysterious Girl singer.

Meanwhile, Junior and Princess Andre candidly reflected on their devastating childhood as they recalled Katie's public breakdown in the late 2010s.

The siblings’ heartfelt confession comes after the mum-of-five opened up about her mental health struggles, including suicide attempts and stints in rehab for substance misuse in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July.

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