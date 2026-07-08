Taylor Swift wedding guest fires back at viral ceremony claims

The internet may be writing its own version of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but one guest says it's time to stop confusing viral gossip with reality.

Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, jumped into the comments after a social media video claimed guests were left standing during the ceremony, champagne ran dry and celebrities endured long food lines at the couple's July 3 wedding inside Madison Square Garden.

Her response? Not even close.

"This is such a false narrative," Hunt wrote. "They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony."

She also dismissed criticism surrounding the ceremony itself, including claims that the vows dragged on.

"The vows were spectacular—beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect. It could not have been a more fabulous experience," Hunt said before adding, "And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. That is hearsay—not truth."

Her comments echo praise from other attendees who have described the wedding as emotional, elegant and surprisingly intimate despite its massive venue.

"The ceremony was great, moving. Adam Sandler, funny and touching," Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos said. "Vows, everything you would hope for, real, vulnerable, serious and silly. Deeply loving. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?"

Robin Roberts agreed, calling it "really intimate," while Michael Strahan summed up the celebration in one sentence: "It was their dream wedding. It really was amazing, congratulations to them."

For now, guests who were actually inside the room seem united on one point: the biggest wedding of the year lived up to the hype—just not the rumors.