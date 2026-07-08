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Louise Lasser, ‘Mary Hartman' star and Woody Allen's ex-wife, dies at 87

The Emmy-nominated actress was married to the Oscar-winning filmmaker from 1966 to 1970

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 08, 2026

Lasser also hosted Saturday Night Live in 1976
Lasser also hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in 1976

Louise Lasser, the Emmy-nominated actress who became a television icon with her starring role in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, has died at the age of 87.

According to USA TODAY, Lasser died of natural causes at her home in New York City on Monday, July 6. Her longtime friend Susan Charlotte first confirmed the news to The New York Times.

Remembered for her sharp comedic timing and memorable performances on both television and film, Lasser built a career that spanned more than five decades. She was also known for her early collaborations with former husband Woody Allen, to whom she was married from 1966 to 1970.

Born in New York City on April 11, 1939, Lasser began acting while attending Brandeis University before leaving school to pursue a career on stage. She made her Broadway debut in I Can Get It for You Wholesale in 1962 and later appeared in several Allen projects, including Take the Money and Run, Bananas, and Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask).

Her defining role came in 1976 when she starred as the quirky Ohio housewife in Norman Lear's satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. The groundbreaking series earned Lasser an Emmy nomination and cemented her place in television history.

That same year, Lasser hosted Saturday Night Live.

Lasser's final screen appearance came in the 2018 television movie Did You Know My Husband?, alongside longtime partner Michael Citriniti.

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