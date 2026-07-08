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Katie Price's family speak out in support of star over Peter Andre's toxic marriage

The TV personalities famously said 'I do' in a star-studded affair at Hampshire's Highclere Castle

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

The TV personalities famously said I do in a star-studded affair at Hampshires Highclere Castle
The TV personalities famously said 'I do' in a star-studded affair at Hampshire's Highclere Castle

The former glamour model 48 is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

Katie Price's family have shared their thoughts on her relationship with Peter Andre, saying it was difficult to witness how she was treated during their four-year marriage.

The TV personalities famously said 'I do' in a star-studded affair at Hampshire's Highclere Castle - the setting for the hit drama Downton Abbey - in September 2005.

Katie's friends Kerry Katona, Sarah Harding and Michelle Heaton served as bridesmaid.

The lavish ceremony was also captured and featured on the front page of OK! magazine, which reportedly paid £1.75 million for the exclusive rights.

Speaking on her new documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, the glamour model, also reflected on the breakdown of their marriage, describing her relationship with Pete was 'the best time of my life... until things went sour'.

Katie's mother shared: 'She felt quite stifled with manager Claire Powell with Pete. He didn't like her drinking, he didn't like her clothes a lot of the time...'

Dan, Katie's brother, added: 'Pete doesn't drink so she couldn't have a drink at home because he probably didn't like it. If Kate was to go out, he probably didn't like it.'

Katie's sister Sophie recalled: 'Things got really intense. It's nuts how toxic it got.'

Things eventually came to a head when they moved to the States, with the breakdown of their marriage playing out on their reality show.

The former glamour model 48 is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July.

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