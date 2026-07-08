Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's intricate wedding details revealed: ‘Scam'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guests discloses ‘basic invite details’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved even their wedding invitations were anything but traditional.

While reflecting on the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, BBC Radio 1 host Greg James revealed that one of the year's most sought-after invitations didn't arrive in a luxury envelope—it landed on his phone.

"The invitation arrived on my phone, in the form of a link, in the middle of the night when I was trying to get some sleep during a storm … this link came through saying that you've been invited to the wedding," James shared, explaining that it arrived just before he began a grueling 620-mile charity bike ride.

The surprise was so overwhelming that he admitted, "I had to sit with it all week. I basically turned my phone straight off and thought, 'I can't deal with that now, it's too mad.' I didn't tell anyone for the whole week."

For anyone wondering if a glamorous paper invitation followed, James had a simple answer: "There was no paper invite to follow, it was all electronic."

Even after arriving in New York, he wasn't completely convinced it was real.

"Yes, until we were in there... me and Bella were like, 'This could not be real. This could be a scam.' So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing."

Once inside, however, there were no regrets.

James called it "the best night, maybe ever," adding that the food was "plentiful and delicious" and joking, "You know at a wedding you sometimes get the first drink free, well this was you get the first 10,00 drinks free."

Turns out, Taylor and Travis' wedding was as modern as it was unforgettable.