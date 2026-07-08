Travis Kelce drops bombshell proposal details after grand MSG wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot on July 3 in NYC

Just days after saying "I do" to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce is finally pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest moments of their love story—and it happened while fans were watching without even realizing it.

During the season finale of New Heights with brother Jason Kelce and guest Tom Brady, the Kansas City Chiefs star reflected on the episode that changed his life forever.

"Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after," Travis revealed, referring to Swift's appearance on the podcast's season premiere.

He added, "One I'll remember forever."

The confession also appears to confirm a longtime Swiftie theory that the proposal happened immediately after the recording—the same day eagle-eyed fans noticed the imprint of Swift's headphones still visible in her hair when the engagement photos were released.

The sweet revelation arrives less than a week after the couple exchanged vows in a lavish wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

According to insiders, the venue was transformed into a magical woodland setting. "It looked like a forest," one source said, while another revealed, "Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said 'I do,' " adding that "their vows were about 20 minutes each," and the couple read them from gold books.

Guests were also treated to performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, while another insider said, "A huge smile never left either of their faces."

If the proposal was the surprise, the wedding was the grand finale—and Travis has made it clear he'll never forget how it all began.