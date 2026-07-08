 
Geo News

Christopher Nolan compares ‘Odyssey' star Samantha Morton to Heath Ledger

‘The Odyssey’ also features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 08, 2026

Ledger portrayed the Joker on ‘The Dark Knight’ while Morton plays goddess Circe in ‘Odyssey’
Ledger portrayed the Joker on ‘The Dark Knight’ while Morton plays goddess Circe in ‘Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan had a flashback of Heath Ledger on The Dark Knight while filming The Odyssey.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published July 7, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said Samantha Morton delivered a performance that left the film's crew applauding on set — something he had only seen happen once before.

“I was talking with Emma [Thomas],” Nolan said of his wife and producing partner, “and she remembered that the last time that had happened was with Heath Ledger on The Dark Knight.”

The late Australian actor famously portrayed the Joker in the 2008 Batman blockbuster, earning a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor after his death at age 28.

Meanwhile, Morton, 49, has a handful of scenes as the goddess Circe in Nolan’s film adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic. Still, the two-time Academy Award nominee made an impact Nolan believes was vital to the success of the project.

“This was a massive film and she is someone who comes in and changes the dynamic,” Nolan said. “In some weird way, the film lived or died over that character. She was the fulcrum. I’ve always admired Samantha’s work, she brings so much depth of thinking about her role, there are no limitations on her performance.”

Also starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron, The Odyssey hits theatres worldwide on July 17.

Make us preferred on Google
Katie Price's family speak out in support of star over Peter Andre's toxic marriage
Katie Price's family speak out in support of star over Peter Andre's toxic marriage
Louise Lasser, ‘Mary Hartman' star and Woody Allen's ex-wife, dies at 87
Louise Lasser, ‘Mary Hartman' star and Woody Allen's ex-wife, dies at 87
Ryan Seacrest explains last-minute Taylor Swift wedding no-show
Ryan Seacrest explains last-minute Taylor Swift wedding no-show
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's intricate wedding details revealed: ‘Scam'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's intricate wedding details revealed: ‘Scam'
Katie Price teases Tell All Series on husband Lee Andrews
Katie Price teases Tell All Series on husband Lee Andrews
Peter Andre makes emotional statement after skipping Katie Price's TV tell all
Peter Andre makes emotional statement after skipping Katie Price's TV tell all
Olivia Rodrigo joins Gracie Abrams for major confession session
Olivia Rodrigo joins Gracie Abrams for major confession session
Bunnie Xo fuels romance buzz with viral PDA amid Jelly Roll divorce
Bunnie Xo fuels romance buzz with viral PDA amid Jelly Roll divorce