Robert Pattinson breaks silence on missing Taylor Swift's wedding

Robert Pattinson clears the air on skipping Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day

Robert Pattinson had the invite to the most anticipated wedding of the year – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, but chose to miss it.

The 42-year-old actor’s absence created some buzz on social media as his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse attended the event solo.

However, in a new interview, the Twilight star explained that he had a significant reason behind skipping the grand event held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

Pattinson explained, "I was working! I was shooting Batman. I was shooting Batman this morning.”

When the interviewer told the Harry Potter actor that the couple gave away a lot of luxurious gifts to the guests, he joked, “They were giving away lots of stuff? What did I get???"

Following the Grammy winner’s wedding, reports claimed that the couple had arranged several designer bags, Cartier watches, and multiple other lavish gifts for the attendees on their big day.

Despite not attending Swift’s wedding, Pattinson’s friendship with her has stood the test of time. While the two are not always in the spotlight together, they have been spotted having private dinners and outings in London along with Waterhouse.