Katie Price teases Tell All Series on husband Lee Andrews

The couple married in January after knowing each other for only a weeks

TV personality Katie Price has revealed plans to document her romance with her new husband, Lee Andrews.

The couple married in January after knowing each other for only a weeks.

Lee was recently released from a prison in Dubai, where he had been held for a month over alleged fraud allegations.

However, it now appears that Lee will share his side of the story in an upcoming documentary currently in production.

Katie, who own Sky series launches this week, said: "There will be a documentary coming out about Lee. And he knows it. And he'll be appearing in it. There is scandal, there's always scandal around me."

The new project comes after Katie also revealed on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show podcast that she considers her relation with Lee is the "healthiest" she's ever experienced.

Katie has wed four times and is believed to have been engaged nine times, reports the Mirror.

The former glamour model 48 is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July.