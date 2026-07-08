Ryan Seacrest explains last-minute Taylor Swift wedding no-show

Ryan Seacrest had one of the hottest invitations of the year in his hands—but instead of watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange vows, he ended up spending the Fourth of July working.

The TV host has revealed he was forced to back out of the couple's July 3 wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden after committing to host Disney's Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash.

"I RSVPd to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special," Seacrest shared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "And so, I had to cancel."

The decision wasn't easy. Seacrest admitted he explored every possible option before realizing the schedules simply wouldn't line up.

"I was kind of torn. I tried to do both. I tried to go to the wedding and to prepare for that show, but we started live on the 3rd."

What made the cancellation even tougher was Swift's excitement after he accepted the invitation.

"The irony was, after I RSVP'd the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant," he recalled. "She was like, 'Oh, it's going to be so much fun. We're going to have the best time. It's going to go late.'"

"I RSVP'd yes, I saw them a couple weeks later to confirm, then I had to cancel," Seacrest added. "I had no choice. This is part of my job at Disney."

He also kept the invitation completely under wraps, saying, "I had to keep it secret. It was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited."

While Seacrest watched the celebration from afar, Swift and Kelce's star-packed wedding welcomed nearly 1,000 guests, proving that even Hollywood's busiest host sometimes has to let FOMO win.