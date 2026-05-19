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Sony PlayStation Plus price hike confirmed: New subscribers to pay more starting May 20

Sony cites ‘ongoing market conditions’ as reason for PlayStation Plus price hike affecting new subscribers
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 19, 2026

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike confirmed: New subscribers to pay more starting May 20
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike confirmed: New subscribers to pay more starting May 20

Sony has confirmed a price hike for its PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Effective May 20, new subscribers in selected regions will pay higher rates for the one-month and three-month plans.

The charges have increased from $10 to $ 10.90, while the three-month subscription has increased from $25 to $27.99.

The cost increase will mainly impact the Essential subscription package, which is the base subscription package needed to play online multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5 consoles. 

Whether the other packages, like the Extra and Premium packages, will see an increase is yet to be seen. Sony has not commented on this development yet.

Current subscribers do not have to pay more unless they upgrade their subscription tier. However, subscribers in Turkey and India will see immediate increases irrespective of their status.

Indeed, the growth comes just six months ahead of the scheduled launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, a game that will certainly bring millions of new gamers to the world of online gaming, all requiring PlayStation Plus subscriptions in order to play GTA Online.

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