San Diego Islamic Center shooting: Police neutralize gunman, situation under control

Active shooter reported at Islamic Center of San Diego as police respond to unfolding situation

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, triggering a large-scale emergency response and a temporary lockdown in parts of the surrounding Clairemont neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene around midday after multiple emergency reports of gunfire at the religious facility, which also includes an Islamic school. Law enforcement quickly arrived and secured the area as the situation developed.

Police say the scene is “active but contained”.

In a post on X, the San Diego Police Department said the threat at the mosque was nuetralised.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria thanked the law enforcement officials for responding quickly to protect lives and secure the area.

Speaking to CNN, two law enforcement officials revealed that a security guard at the center was killed in the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also responded to the scene. In a post on X, the Bureau said. “FBI San Diego is aware of an active shooter incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego and is assisting our law enforcement partners and is assessing the situation.”

It added that the scene was “active and fluid”.

After the heinous, apparently Islamophobic attack at the mosque, the nearby Islamic centers were closed.

In a post on Facebook, the Muslim Community Center of San Diego wrote, “Due to the unfortunate shooting incident at Islamic Center of San Diego, we are closing all activities at MCC for today."

It continued, "For your safety, please do not visit MCC today. May Allah (SWT) protect our community, keep everyone safe, and grant ease to all during this situation.”