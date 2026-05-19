 
Geo News

Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after historic era: Who will replace him?

Former Chelsea manager is a front runner cadidate to replace Guardiola
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 19, 2026

Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after historic era: Who will replace him?
Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after historic era: Who will replace him?

Pep Guardiola, longtime manager of Manchester City FC, is set to leave the club after managing the team for around a decade.

Multiple reports suggest that the 55-year-old Catalan football manager will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

Sunday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa could be his final as incharge at the club; however, the City management maintains that Guardiola has a contract and is hopeful that he will stay as manager.

According to BBC Sport, despite hopes the work is already underway at the club for his possible departure.

Guardiola has had a successful managing career at Manchester City as he led the team to 20 titles, including 18 major trophies. He is regarded as one of the best managers of all time.

  • Premier League (6): 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24
  • FA Cup (3): 2018–19, 2022–23, 2025-2026
  • League Cup / Carabao Cup (4): 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21
  • FA Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019
  • UEFA Champions League (1): 2022–23
  • UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
  • FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

Who will replace Guardiola at Manchester City?

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who worked under Guardiola at City, is the front-runner to replace the acclaimed manager.

When asked if this was his last season for the club during a press conference after the FA Cup win, Guardiola reminded reporters that he had one more year on his contract.

In a separate interview with BBC Sport, the City club’s greatest boss said, “I am here, I have a contract.”

There has been no official confirmation of his departure from the club. 

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike confirmed: New subscribers to pay more starting May 20
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike confirmed: New subscribers to pay more starting May 20
Jury tosses Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, citing statute of limitations
Jury tosses Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, citing statute of limitations
Supreme Court sends Native American voting rights case back to lower courts
Supreme Court sends Native American voting rights case back to lower courts
Thomas Massie faces Trump-backed challenger in GOP primary: Can he win?
Thomas Massie faces Trump-backed challenger in GOP primary: Can he win?
Tom Kane, voice actor of ‘Star Wars' dies due to stroke at 64
Tom Kane, voice actor of ‘Star Wars' dies due to stroke at 64
Severe thunderstorm watch issued across US: See full list of counties at risk
Severe thunderstorm watch issued across US: See full list of counties at risk
Viral ‘Punch' monkey incident: Two Americans arrested at Japanese zoo
Viral ‘Punch' monkey incident: Two Americans arrested at Japanese zoo
NextEra to acquire Dominion Energy for $67 billion: How AI data centers are driving the deal
NextEra to acquire Dominion Energy for $67 billion: How AI data centers are driving the deal