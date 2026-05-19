Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after historic era: Who will replace him?

Pep Guardiola, longtime manager of Manchester City FC, is set to leave the club after managing the team for around a decade.

Multiple reports suggest that the 55-year-old Catalan football manager will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

Sunday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa could be his final as incharge at the club; however, the City management maintains that Guardiola has a contract and is hopeful that he will stay as manager.

According to BBC Sport, despite hopes the work is already underway at the club for his possible departure.

Guardiola has had a successful managing career at Manchester City as he led the team to 20 titles, including 18 major trophies. He is regarded as one of the best managers of all time.

Premier League (6): 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24

2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 FA Cup (3): 2018–19, 2022–23, 2025-2026

2018–19, 2022–23, 2025-2026 League Cup / Carabao Cup (4): 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21

2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21 FA Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019

2018, 2019 UEFA Champions League (1): 2022–23

2022–23 UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023

2023 FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

Who will replace Guardiola at Manchester City?

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who worked under Guardiola at City, is the front-runner to replace the acclaimed manager.

When asked if this was his last season for the club during a press conference after the FA Cup win, Guardiola reminded reporters that he had one more year on his contract.

In a separate interview with BBC Sport, the City club’s greatest boss said, “I am here, I have a contract.”

There has been no official confirmation of his departure from the club.