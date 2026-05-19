King Charles sends Prince Harry, Meghan new conditions for next UK meeting

King Charles may very well be ready to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold, with hopes of having a better relationship with his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There has been growing speculation about an alliance between Buckingham Palace and the Montecito for finally end the years-long feud between the warring brothers.

Royal experts have suggested that the King’s deputy private secretary, Theo Rycroft, is already concocting a plan on the matter to ease Charles’s biggest grievance during this reign. It’s understood that that Charles wanting to reunite with his younger son is not difficult decision but Meghan Markle is another story.

Big changes are reportedly to happen in the coming few weeks but Charles expects Harry to come to the discussion “man to man” and not bring demands “on behalf of Meghan”. The Duke of Sussex has been warned by his inner circle that it would not go well with his father is he did that, according to a report by Closer Magazine.

Although, Charles has made certain that he is still the King and it’s “very much in his power” if he wants the reconciliation to him. The monarch is “only going to bend so far” and whatever offer he makes will not be up for negotiation.

“Charles is not interested in appeasing Meghan or allowing Harry to let her pull the strings,” the source said. “There is no doubt Charles wants Harry to put all this nonsense aside and come home and he’s doing everything he can to pave the way for that but he’s not going to be taking orders from Meghan and wants to deal with Harry man to man.”

Royal editor Richard Eden has extensively reported on how the King wants to spend time with his grandchildren and that it will happen in UK “before long”.