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Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in new dilemma after Andrew's latest stunt

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor causes fresh new headache for daughters Beatrice, Eugenie

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Published July 11, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in new dilemma after Andrew’s latest stunt
Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in new dilemma after Andrew’s latest stunt

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are still trying to get a handle on the ordeal with their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as the risk of royal exile still looms over their head.

Reports have claimed that their shamed father have been causing trouble by announcing that his “own family has abandoned” him during his difficult time. The disgraced ex-royal has been “lobbying” to get more financial help for his daughters from King Charles, but his daughters want nothing to do with him.

Andrew is also blaming his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for poisoning them, meanwhile the monarch and Prince William want to get rid of them once and for all.

This is causing fresh wave of tension for the sisters who were just returning to their royal life. Publicly, Beatrice has shown support to her father once, whereas Eugenie has strictly maintained her distance.

Sources told Heat that Beatrice and Eugenie are “making their best efforts” amid their own livelihoods, and all of that is being put at risk again.

“They’re in an impossible position because they don’t want Andrew to feel they’re abandoning him, but they also have to think about their own children, their husbands and the lives they’ve built for themselves,” the insider said.

“It’s so sad that Andrew is going down this path because Beatrice and Eugenie do love him and they are doing their best to navigate this horrific situation,” they added.

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