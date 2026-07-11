Prince William, Kate Middleton's shock split and reunion

Prince William had almost lost his love Kate Middleton unexpectedly. But one family member brought her back to the future monarch's life with a smart move.

Before William and Kate officially became the Prince and Princess of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles walked away from Kate Middleton.

She was Carole Middleton, Princess Kate's beloved mother, who convinced Catherine to show William what he was missing.

Christopher Andersen, author of "Kate!," reveals the details of the royal couple's shocking spilit.

Andersen told Fox News, "Kate Middleton certainly was strategic in winning Prince William back. And she had [her mother] Carole Middleton as her general or field marshal or strategist — we’re going to call it. But Kate was crushed in the beginning.

"It was completely out of the blue. I was in London when they broke up in 2007, and it was shocking. Everyone thought they were on the verge of announcing their engagement."

William and Kate met in 2001 when they were students at the University of St. Andrews. The pair were friends at first but eventually started dating. After several years, William reportedly broke up with Kate over the phone.

According to Andersen’s book, Kate was "clutching her cell phone close to her ear."

The moment got the attention of coworkers, straining to hear what was happening on the other side of the door.

William "stammered" that he was unwilling to commit, arguing he was "only 25" and "too young."

The heir to the British throne stressed that the press would make her life "unbearable" as long as they remained a couple. He feared that her life was in danger, and she wasn’t entitled to royal protection when he wasn’t around.

However, Kate' consistency and her mother's unwavering support brought William back in her life. She even "pleaded" with William to reconsider, offering to ask her parents to hire private bodyguards if that’s what he wanted.

"What had happened was Camilla and [the former Prince] Charles had actually convinced William to either ask for her hand in marriage or cut it off and not let the poor girl suffer anymore," Andersen told the outlet.

"Charles was always incredibly fond of Kate. He never doubted that she would make an excellent wife for his eldest son, and she had all the qualities necessary to become a future queen. But it wasn’t fair, in Charles’ view, to keep the poor girl hanging. And so, [William] chose to cut it."

"Her coworkers could hear Kate on the phone begging to know what was wrong, begging to know why this was happening, and crying," Andersen claimed.

"Understandably, Kate was devastated. Her coworkers overheard Kate pleading with William, asking, "Why?" It all came as a total shock."

Kate was said to be heartbroken after William broke up with her. However, they reconnected soon after.

The book describes how Kate "had been gently pressing William for a commitment but was careful not to overplay her hand." Still, it was over.

"Carole Middleton came to her daughter’s rescue," said Andersen.

"She convinced Kate not to let the hurt show, to go out and date other young men in their circle and join a women’s rowing crew to make it look like she was having the time of her life.

"Kate and her sister Pippa were out on the town practically every night, making sure they were photographed in the company of handsome young aristocrats."

"William went on a couple of drunken sprees," said Andersen.

"In fact, at one point, he was in a London nightclub, shouting ‘I’m free!’ But six weeks after the split, he came back to Kate with his tail between his legs."

"The breakup was a total wake-up call for William," Andersen continued.

"After all the years he and Kate had been together, he somehow felt it was his obligation to sow some additional wild oats. After all, that’s what most male members of the royal family did. But fairly quickly, he realized that Kate was the love of his life and someone you could build a future with."