Charles Spencer shares sad news ahead of Sussexes visit to Diana’s grave

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipated to bring their two children to Althorp estate, Princess Diana’s childhood home, following their reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Following days of a security and royal accommodation row between the Sussexes and the Palace, Meghan arrived in UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Friday to the crucial meeting. It revealed long before that Harry want to bring his children to his mother’s resting place as well.

It was understood that since Highgrove is two hours away from Althorp House, the visit could cover two major locations with full security.

However, Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother who is also the earl of the estate, shared some sad news about the passing of one the guests at the property.

“Truly terrible news about a principled lady. Ann Widdecombe was a charming and fascinating guest at Althorp House,” he wrote on social media. “A few years back, talking about her career as a writer. Horrific to learn of her violent death. RIP.”

It is unclear if the Sussexes have already conducted their visit or if they are meant to come around the same time. It is also possible that Harry’s uncle will refrain from sharing an update about a family visit given Harry’s concerns over security of his family.