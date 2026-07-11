King Charles private estate releases stunning footage for family gathering

King Charles holds all the royal residences and estates that he owns dear to him, but there are certain places that have a special place.

The monarch finally met with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Friday following days of messy row between the Palace and the Sussex camp. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally arrived at Highgrove House in Berkshire, with their two kids in tow, for the family gathering.

While the reunion could have taken place anywhere, including Sandringham, Highgrove turned out to be one of the most convenient option in every way.

Only hours later, Sandringham estate shared some delightful photos and video footage, which captured the natural beauty that exists on the private property: perfect for family outings.

“Looking for a cool escape this weekend?” the caption teased. “One of our favourite hidden gems is the beautiful Stream Walk within the Gardens. Strolling alongside the water beneath a leafy canopy, it’s a wonderfully tranquil place to slow down, enjoy the cooler air and take in the sights and sounds of the season.”

It then listed the details for booking and noted that “children aged 16 and under receive free access to the House & Gardens”.

“We look forward to welcoming you,” the message concluded.

It is unlikely that Archie and Lilibet would be able to witness the fun at Sandringham, but atleast they could see the childhood home of their father in Highgrove.