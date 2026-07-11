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Princess Kate narrowly escapes unexpected situation amid Harry's meeting

Kate Middleton narrowly avoides unnwanted situation in William's presence

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Web Desk
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Published July 11, 2026

Princess Kate narrowly escapes unexpected situation amid Harrys meeting
Princess Kate narrowly escapes unexpected situation amid Harry's meeting

Princess Kate, who made her eagerly anticipated return to the competition on Friday, narrowly avoided an awkward blunder during William's polo victory.

The Princess of Wales was present at Guards Polo Club in Egham to cheer on her husband and his victorious teammates during her first appearance at the prestigious event since 2023 after her cancer treatment and recovery.

Their appearance comes amid reports of Harry and Meghan’s meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla — a reunion that is also believed to have included Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The trophy presentation took an unexpected turn when one player went to lift the cup for a group shot. 

The trophy wobbled precariously on its base and nearly tumbled onto the Kate's feet.

The moment was caught on camera, showing Catherine laughing off the near-mishap as the future monarch initially covered his face in disbelief before breaking into a smile.

Following the match, the royal couple shared an uncommon public display of affection, with Catherine greeting her husband with a kiss on the cheek as he emerged from the field still wearing his riding boots and jersey.

The pair were subsequently spotted walking hand in hand as they departed. 

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