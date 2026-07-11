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Princess Kate forced to opt out of key event due to health concerns

Kate Middleton's pleas rejected as royal strictly advised to keep distance from special happening

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Web Desk
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Published July 11, 2026

Princess Kate forced to opt out of key event due to health concerns
Princess Kate forced to opt out of key event due to health concerns

Princess Kate was strictly advised to keep her distance from a historic event despite her desperate pleas to be there in person.

The Princess of Wales has been through some serious health issues, most prominently her cancer battle for which she received nine-month long treatment.

Catherine recently made an appearance at Wimbledon, following her Three Peaks Challenge, which she took it for her personal growth after her cancer journey. The future Queen appears in good health now and has taken on her regular diary engagements.

However, there were some events in the past she wished she could’ve attended despite her health condition. During a BBC documentary Our Wimbledon, Catherine revealed to Sue Barker how she missed a historic 2013 Wimbledon match even though she “begged” to go.

“I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn’t able to turn up,” Kate Said.

To which Sue Barker replied, “But you had a great excuse!”

“I know but even still,” Kate said. “I was sort of ‘Maybe I could go’ but the doctors were like ‘no’. I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.”

That was the year when Sir Andy Murray made it to the men’s singles final and was gunning to become the first British man to win the Grand Slam since Fred Perry in 1936.

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