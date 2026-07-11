 
Geo News

Lady Amelia Windsor runs away to ‘burn glances' in Paris

Lady Amelia Windsor's Paris wardrobe is the ultimate summer style inspiration

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 11, 2026

Lady Amelia Windsor runs away to ‘burn glances’ in Paris
 Lady Amelia Windsor runs away to ‘burn glances’ in Paris

Lady Amelia Windsor is considered one of the royal family's most stylish dressers, serving up summer fashion inspiration during a recent getaway to Paris that invited repeated glances from onlookers.

Known for championing sustainable fashion, the 31-year-old royal displayed another eco-conscious look from her enviable wardrobe while exploring the French capital.

Among the highlights of her trip was a striking halterneck sundress that instantly caught the attention of fans.

The monochrome design featured a plunging neckline, a flowing skirt that fell to her lower calves and a tasteful thigh-high split.

Amelia completed the outfit with a black handbag adorned with gold studs and a pair of blue velvet pumps by Penelope Chilvers.

Sharing from her Paris adventure on Instagram, the royal captioned the post: "Une promenade à Paris," as she published a carousel of sun-soaked moments from the city.

Make us preferred on Google
Charles Spencer shares sad news ahead of Sussexes visit to Diana's grave
Charles Spencer shares sad news ahead of Sussexes visit to Diana's grave
Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in new dilemma after Andrew's latest stunt
Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in new dilemma after Andrew's latest stunt
What happened inside King Charles' meeting with Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
What happened inside King Charles' meeting with Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
King Charles private estate releases stunning footage for family gathering
King Charles private estate releases stunning footage for family gathering
Princess Kate forced to opt out of key event due to health concerns
Princess Kate forced to opt out of key event due to health concerns
King Charles takes Kate, William into confidence before meeting with Harry
King Charles takes Kate, William into confidence before meeting with Harry
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward confirm attendance at Birmingham sports event
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward confirm attendance at Birmingham sports event
King shrugs Palace for Highgrove to welcome Archie, Lilibet: Truth revealed
King shrugs Palace for Highgrove to welcome Archie, Lilibet: Truth revealed