Lady Amelia Windsor runs away to ‘burn glances’ in Paris

Lady Amelia Windsor is considered one of the royal family's most stylish dressers, serving up summer fashion inspiration during a recent getaway to Paris that invited repeated glances from onlookers.

Known for championing sustainable fashion, the 31-year-old royal displayed another eco-conscious look from her enviable wardrobe while exploring the French capital.

Among the highlights of her trip was a striking halterneck sundress that instantly caught the attention of fans.

The monochrome design featured a plunging neckline, a flowing skirt that fell to her lower calves and a tasteful thigh-high split.

Amelia completed the outfit with a black handbag adorned with gold studs and a pair of blue velvet pumps by Penelope Chilvers.

Sharing from her Paris adventure on Instagram, the royal captioned the post: "Une promenade à Paris," as she published a carousel of sun-soaked moments from the city.