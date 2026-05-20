Princess Charlotte gets upsetting update amid Archie, Lilibet celebration

Princess Charlotte's feelings may get hurt after the shocking announcement that also left people across the world upset.

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales is a big fan of the globally renowned tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who sadly ruled out of both big tournaments, Queen's Club Championships and Wimbledon, due to health concerns.

The Spanish athlete took to X and dropped the update.

He wrote, "My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon.

"They are two really special tournaments for me, and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!

First time, Charlotte met Carlos backstage at Wimbledon in 2023. In 2024, she met again with the tennis star, and her photo shaking hands with him went viral.

At that time, the official Wimbledon social media page wrote, "A handshake for the champion from HRH Princess Charlotte."

Princess Kate revealed during their meeting with Carlos that her daughter had been "cheering you on" and the whole family "watched a lot on telly…so it's great to finally get to meet you."

This update came after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet joined their parents to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary, as adorable videos shared by Meghan.