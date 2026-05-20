BTS set for first award show appearance in 4 years at 2026 AMAs

BTS is set for a major comeback at the 2026 AMAs

The BTS comeback era is gaining momentum.

After four years away from the awards show circuit, the K-pop superstars are set to make a “special appearance” at the 2026 American Music Awards on May 25.

The appearance marks the group’s first time attending a major awards show together in four years. And they’re not just showing up empty-handed. BTS heads into the night with nominations for Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for their new single Swim, and Best K-Pop Artist.

Their return to the AMAs carries extra weight considering the group’s long history with the show. Back in 2021, BTS made history when they became the first group since One Direction to win Artist of the Year, ending Taylor Swift’s streak in the category at the time. Swift is once again nominated against them this year.

The AMAs also played a major role in BTS’ rise in the United States. In 2017, the seven-member group made their U.S. television performance debut at the show with DNA, becoming the first Korean act to ever perform on the AMAs stage.

To date, BTS has collected 11 American Music Awards, making them the second most-awarded group in the show’s history behind Alabama.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, will air live from Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.