Stephen Colbert's finale mirrors his first night as surprising interruptions hit farewell monologue

The Late Show aired for one last time on Thursday, May 21, 2026, with Stephen Colbert surprising the first night lineups.

The Late Show ended its 11-year run on CBS with Stephen Colbert, who took the show from his predecessor comedy great David Letterman in 2015.

The star-studded guest lineup showed up for Colbert to bid farewell to The Late Show.

As the taping goes on roll, late-night comedy host plays host to a galaxy of stars, including Paul McCartney, Ryan Reynolds, and Paul Rudd.

Colbert’s final monologue was surprisingly interrupted by several guests.

Bryan Cranston was the first surprise appearance, who interrupted Colbert during his final monologue and threw his Late Show hat down onto the stage in annoyance.

Then came Rudd, who interrupted Colbert from the audience.

“I’m just curious my interview starts,” Rudd said, who was shocked to find out he was not Coolbert’s last guest appearance tonight.

The monologue drama didn’t end here.

Tim Meadows was seated in front of Rudd among the audience and assumed he was also Colbert’s last guest face.

Ryan Reynolds, in the audience, was also surprised he had been unable to secure the last guest spot. “Ouchie,” surprised Reynolds said.

Tig Notaro also made a cameo in the theater crowd, saying. I just like to be at historic events,” the comedian remarked.

The monologue that centered on the theme of finding out who the final guest was reached its climax when McCartney made a cameo.

McCartney sat on Colbert’s couch one last time.

The two before had a lengthy interview.

“I was just in the area, doing some errands,” said McCartney while appearing on stage.

He continued, “I just remember the girls in the balcony,” McCartney recalled his time when he last appeared at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

To wrap things up, Colbert appeared in an acoustic segment, playing with Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste and Louis Cato.

After the song, McCartney came on stage to wrap things up in a stunning way, making a performance of The Beatles’ hitmaker track Hello, Goodbye as Colbert, Batiste, Costello and Cato joined in on vocals.