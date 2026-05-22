Jack Avery says first words after child's mother, her father charged in alleged murder plot

Jack Avery, former boy band member of Why Don’t We broke his silence after his ex-girlfriend, Gabbi Gonzalez and her father were charged in an alleged murder plot.

The indictment reveals chilling details of how Avery’s former girlfriend, who also shares a 7-year-old child, hatched a murder conspiracy with the help of her beau, who is a Hawaiian surf instructor, and her father.

The alleged plot is said to have a background of a child custody court battle that dates back to 2021, as per the court records.

Now, for the first time after the arrest of Gabriela and her father, Avery took to his Instagram and posted a detailed version of his side on Thursday, May 21.

Avery addressed the controversy, writing, “A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter.”

Avery continued explaining what he had to go through: “Throughout that time, I chose to remain silent out of respect for the legal process and, most importantly, for my daughter.”

His focus right now, he wrote, “is on being the best father I can be.”

Avery went on to disclose that he is “thankful to have sole custody of his daughter, Lavender, who is safe, healthy and deeply loved.”

He said he is looking forward to “continuing to build a peaceful and stable life for her.”

Gonzalez was arrested last week and is kept without bail after being booked by the LA County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

While her father, Francisco Gonzalez, who is an influential Miami attorney is in police custody in Florida.

The criminal complaint revealed chilling details of how Gabriela and her partner, Cordrey, turned to the dark web and hatched a murder plot.

If the trio are convicted as charged, they will face a life imprisonment of 25 years in state prison.