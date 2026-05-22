Three Lions unveil 2026 FIFA World Cup squad: Here's every detail you must know

Three Lions have finalized their 26-man squad for the buzzing summer World Cup run.

The England manager Thomas Tuchel made the announcement for the final squad on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Let’s first drop some light on the surprises who have made it to the squad.

Among them are Djed Spence and Ivan Toney, who stunned the Britons. While Maguire, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden are those who couldn’t make it to the World Cup squad.

Among the major omissions was Morgan Gibbs-White, despite his strong performance for Nottingham Forest.

Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke were a must for the 26-man squad, who helped Arsenal clinch the Premier League Championship.

Defensively, Harry Maguire goes unnoticed despite hoping to make a third World Cup, with Djed Spence a fascinating call-up to cover both full-back positions.

For the center-back positions, Jarell Quansah offers depth while both John Stones and Reece James look set to play key roles despite questions regarding their fitness.

England manager Touchel has explained his selection for the World Cup in a news conference on May 22, 2026.

Tuchel said, “I think from day one we were clear in trying to select the best possible team.

“Which is not necessarily to collect the 26 best individual players. Teams win championships.”

Here’s the official 26-man FIFA World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Traffford

Defenders: Reece James, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Ezi, Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Anthonmy Gordon, Harry Kane (c), Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney

The Three Lions will kick off their campaign’s first match against Croatia in Group L on June 17, 20526.

Following Ghana (June 23) and the last group match against Panama (June 27).

The biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2026, is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico starting on June 11, 2026.

For the last six decades, England has not been able to win any major tournament in North America, but this World Cup offers a golden opportunity to break the drought.