Nick Jonas names one Disney movie that always makes him cry

Nick Jonas admitted that he cries while watching one Disney classic.

On Monday, May 18, the Jonas Brothers singer attended a panel discussion related to his new film, Power Ballad.

Joined by his co-star Paul Rudd and director John Carney, the Jumanji star responded to a personal question during the event at 92NY in New York City.

Josh Horowitz asked him if there were any songs or films that made him emotional. The 33-year-old musician got candid about something he's watched with his four-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

"Well, I'll say there are two scenes in this movie that I'm not in, and they hit me super hard as a father," he replied. "I think there's a real thing that you'll see. I want you to think about this powerful stuff, family, that aspect. Then, outside of that, when I cry over a movie, it's The Lion King."

The Camp Rock actor explained that fatherhood changed how he views certain things including movies.

"You know, things that I'm getting to watch with my daughter these days and kind of read some of those experiences, the stories that shaped who I became, and now I'm sharing that with her,” he added. “It's a totally special thing to experience."