Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce date night has fans obsessed again

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just proved once again that no matter where they go, they are the main event.

The engaged couple turned heads Saturday night after showing up courtside at Rocket Arena in Cleveland for game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Cavaliers and Knicks.

And honestly? Half the arena seemed more focused on the celebrity power couple than the scoreboard.

The singer-songwriter kept things effortlessly cool in a black tank, oversized jeans and heels, while Kelce fully embraced hometown hero mode with a backwards Cavaliers cap and denim-on-denim combo that screamed “Mildwest boyfriend energy.”

Fans erupted when the pair walked to their seats hand in hand, with Kelce even taking a moment to fire up the crowd before tipoff.

At one point, they were gifted a stuffed plushie by fans and the team – because apparently even NBA games now come with Swiftie hospitality packages.

The outing is just the latest stop on the couple’s very public-yet-somehow-still-private romance tour.

Since announcing their engagement last August with Swift joking, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the two have kept wedding details mostly locked down.

Still, sightings keep coming.

In recent weeks, the pair have bounced between Brooklyn date nights, family dinners, London theater outings and even a wedding celebration in Greece for Chiefs player George Karlaftis.

A source previously claimed the wedding “will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” which is probably the most impossible sentence ever written about Taylor Swift.

Until then, fans will happily settle for courtside couple content.