Olivia Rodrigo shares playful behind-the-scene photos from ‘The Cure’ shoot

Olivia Rodrigo is taking fans behind the scenes of her latest music video, The Cure, shooting.

Taking to her official Instagram on Saturday, May 23, the 23-year-old pop superstar gave a closer look at the creative process of her new song.

Among other snapshots in the series, one image shows the Happier singer lying on a hospital bed surrounded by red cords while crew members direct the scene on set.

Another photo highlights detailed props and medical-styled tools used during filming for dramatic aesthetic.

The post also includes a few candid glam moments of the Deja Vu songstress. She was seen wearing a pink robe while getting ready in front of a mirror.

Another was a mirror selfie of her as she applied a dark tint on her lips.

The caption of the carousel read, “more the cure bts [smiley with sunglasses emoji] thank u guys 4 listening xoxoxox.”

Her followers thanked her for more new content and couldn’t stop raving about the newly released single.

“It's literally been on repeat for me idk about y'all [crying emoji],” one admirer gushed.

Another commented, “everything about this song and mv have cured my whole being.”

A third chimed in saying, “the cure made me drop dead,” playfully referring to a previously released song, Drop Dead, from the upcoming album.

Rodrigo's third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is set for release on June 12, featuring a title inspired by a comment from producer Dan Nigro.