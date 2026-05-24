Holly Ramsay shares sweet bond with sister in law Bethany Peaty

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany was reportedly the only family member who attended the wedding

Holly Ramsay spent quality time with her sister-in-law Bethany Peaty on Saturday as the pair shared off their bond in a sweet snap.

Adam Peaty-the Olympic swimmer and influencer Holly tied the knot on December 27 at Bath Abbey in the presence of their loved ones and 200 guests, including the Beckham family.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claimed that Adam's father, Mark was the only member of his immediate family invited to the big day. However, he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back 'behind the plus ones.'

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany was reportedly the only family member who attended the wedding.

And five months on from the wedding the pair showed their relationship is as strong as ever as Bethany posted a snap pouting with Holly, 26, as she penned: 'Missed my girl'.

Resharing the snap on her own Instagram, Holly penned: 'Sister' alongside a love heart and star emoji as she showed her love for Adam's elder sister.

Meanwhile, Adam, 31, is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games in July, and will reportedly compete under his married name, Adam Ramsay-Peaty.

He has also been accused of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law Gordon Ramsay, a family source claimed.