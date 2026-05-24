Shakira breaks silence about Gerard Piqué in first statement

Shakira is finally speaking openly about the heartbreak that changed her lie – and no, she’s not pretending it was all empowering playlists and peaceful healing walks.

Reflecting on her split from former soccer star Gerard Piqué after 11 years together, the Whenever, Wherever singer admitted the breakup shattered the future she thought she’d have forever.

“I was living through the darkest moment—when I saw the dissolution of my family,” Shakira said, describing the painful period after the couple separated in 2022.

At the same time, the Grammy winner was also caring for her father after he suffered a serious fall, turning what was already an emotional storm into something even heavier.

Still, Shakira says the pain changed her.

“I’ve been through so much pain, but it has made me perhaps in an unforeseen way a wiser person—or stronger, at least,” she explained. “They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and it is true.”

And yes, some celebrity friends quietly stepped in behind the scenes. Chris Martin reportedly sent her a photo of a broke vase repaired with gold alongside the message: “Kintsugi—you’re going to be so much stronger once this is over.”

Meanwhile, Adele was also among those supporting her.

As for dating again? Don’t expect a new romance reveal anytime soon.

“No romance for me for now,” Shakira said. “My plate is quite full.”

Instead, she says her focus is on her children, her music and, surprisingly, herself.

“I’m in love with my career like I’ve never been in my life,” she admitted.

Honestly, post-breakup Shakira might be the most powerful era yet.