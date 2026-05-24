Stephen Colbert makes first appearance after exiting late night show

Stephen Colbert apparently lasted about one full day in retirement before crawling back onto television like a man deprived of studio lighting.

Just hours after signing off from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the comedian resurfaced Thursday night as a surprise guest host on Only in Monroe, a tiny public-access show based in Monroe, Michigan.

“It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV,” Colbert joked at the top of the episode. “So I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount.”

The bizarrely brilliant episode quickly turned into a fever dream of celebrity cameos and local TV chaos. Jack White and Jeff Daniels showed up in person, while Eminem and Steve Buscemi appeared in taped segments.

There were shots. There was a sandwich tasting. There was FaceTime. And somehow, there was also a dumpster fire.

The episode ended with Colbert, Daniels and White destroying the show’s set and tossing it into a dumpster before setting it ablaze –but only after getting approval from “fire marshal” Eminem. Public access television has officially peaked.

The whole stunt was actually teased during Colbert’s emotional CBS farewell one night earlier, where he reminded viewers that his Late Show journey technically began years ago on the same Monroe program.

“Show business being what it is these days,” he joked then, “that's probably where you’ll see me next.”

Turns out, he was not kidding.