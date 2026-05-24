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Michelle Keegan shares 'pure magic' moments from family getaway

Michelle also posted a clip of the view from their balcony, which appeared to overlook a safari park
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 24, 2026

Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025
Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025

Michelle Keegan is enjoying a lovely vacation with her and husband Mark Wright's daughter Palma. 

While spending quality time with her family, the Strangeways Here We Come actress, 38, has been keeping her fans updated with the fun she is having during the Bank Holiday getaway. 

The caption on the reel, 'pure magic.'

Michelle held her 14-months old daughter Palma in his arms as the little one looked adorable in a white Broderie anglaise co-ord while exposing their swanky hotel.

Michelle also posted a clip of the gorgeous view from their balcony, which appeared to overlook a safari park. 

It comes after the Coronation Street star said it was 'daunting going back to work' to film new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time.

Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025.

Speaking at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, she said: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.

As she prepared to return to the screen this year in the six-part drama series, Michelle revealed her co-workers were really 'supportive' on set.

'The production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.'

Michelle was joined by co-star Douglas Booth and added that they had good chemistry straight away as they bonded over quizzes.

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