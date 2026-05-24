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Miley Cyrus can't get enough of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Miley Cyrus contiues to proudly show off her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in latest social media posts
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 24, 2026

Miley Cyrus can&apos;t get enough of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Miley Cyrus can’t get enough of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Miley Cyrus is soaking in the excitement of receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Flowers hitmaker continued to share highlights via photos and videos on her official Instagram.

The Hannah Montana icon received the 2,845th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, honouring her influential two-decade career in music and entertainment.

Her star is located at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard, right outside the Marshalls near Madame Tussauds.

The star-studded event was hosted by Ellen K, with speeches from Miley’s close friends actress Anya Taylor-Joy and designer Donatella Versace, who also styled Cyrus in a custom black Versace dress.

The Grammy winner channeled pure rockstar glamour in a vintage black "naked dress" from Atelier Versace.

The sheer, spiderweb-inspired gown from the Versace Fall/Winter 2015 couture collection was famously worn by supermodel Heidi Klum at the amfAR Gala over a decade prior.

She paired the gown with Signature Medusa High Heel Sandals featuring gold accents and completed the look with an extra touch of cool-girl mystique with chunky black Versace Medusa Biggie Sunglasses.

The carousel she shared included some of her solo photos, some pictures together with Anya and Dontella, her family including her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi. 

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