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Bobby Brazier enjoys sweet moments with niece Isla amid Freddy's 'nasty' split

Jeff Brazier and Holly welcomed the tot in March after rekindling their relationship
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 24, 2026

Freddy and Holly have “split for good” after getting into a huge row with things turning “nasty
Freddy and Holly have “split for good” after getting into a huge row with things turning “nasty"

Bobby Brazier spent quality time with his niece, brother Freddy's baby daughter Isla Jade, on Saturday, after reports that the new father had split from his on-off girlfriend Holly Swinburn.

The son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 22, and Holly, 22, welcomed the tot in March after rekindling their relationship.

The pair have been on/off for the past year having previously split while Holly was pregnant and another brief breakup just weeks after they welcomed their baby girl in March.

Friends of the couple told The Sun Freddy and Holly have “split for good” after getting into a huge row with things turning “nasty."

The couple, who share two-month old Isla Jade Brazier, have also not spoken since the fiery argument.

Jeff took to Instagram with a slew of sweet snaps as former EastEnders star Bobby, 22, lovingly cradled his two-month-old niece with a huge smile on his face.

The caption read: 'Uncle Bobby x Isla Jade'.

On Friday that the young parents were no longer living together, but wider family members were trying to smooth things over for the sake of their newborn.

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