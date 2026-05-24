Prince George set to reconnect with cousin in unexpected twist

Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly have made a crucial decision for their eldest son, Prince George, and are already prepared to launch him into the next phase of his royal life.

As the future monarch and following the royal tradition, the 12-year-old will be joining boarding school in September, officially kicking off the protocol meant for the heir to the throne.

There has already been plenty of speculation surrounding the school that the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen for the young prince but Kensington Palace will make the announcement until the very “last minute”.

However, in an unexpected set of circumstances, George could possibly be joining on of his cousins at boarding school, according to DailyMail.

Sources revealed that Princess Beatrice’s ‘bonus son’ Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi — lovingly called “Wolfie” – could be coming to Eton College, a front runner for the Waleses eldest child. Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi were seen looking at the premises.

Beatrice’s husband Edo shared Wolfie with US-based Architect Dara Huang, who previously expressed her worries about children’s safety in the country following a slew of school shooting incidents.

Hence, it would not be a far-fetched thought if Dara and Edo were considering UK for the schooling of their 10-year-old. Moreover, Beatrice has also expressed her fondness her stepson and it would be an easy drive from Cotswolds if Wolfie were to go to Eton.

There is no confirmation on either of the cases. There are other schools in consideration for George such as Kate’s alma mater Marlborough and Oundle school.

Even if George and Wolfie do end up at the same school, George would be a senior to his distant cousin. Though it remains to be seen how things pan out for the two young lads.