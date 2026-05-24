Shia LaBeouf receives final update on Mardi Gras arrest after months

Shia LaBeouf's legal woes accelerated after charges announced

Shia LaBeouf’s legal troubles have received a final update as he has been officially charged for the Mardi Gras altercation which led to an arrest back in February.

The 39-year-old actor is charged with three counts of battery for the incident after he was involved in a brawl in a New Orleans bar on February 17.

The authorities were called around 1 a.m. on the day of the cultural festival where the Transformers star had allegedly become more and more erratic as the time went on.

The charges against LaBeouf were confirmed by the court records from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, according to WWL Louisiana.

Authorities revealed that the Fury actor had been partying in town all weekend and became aggressive when the managers tried to remove him. He allegedly had to be restrained until investigators arrived at the scene of crime.

LaBeouf allegedly broke one person’s nose who told him he didn’t even want to fight, as seen in several videos from the party venue.

One undisclosed bartender told the police that the actor was “terrorising the city.”

He appeared in court on February 26 and was then released on a $100,000 bond. Soon after he was released LaBeouf was mocking the legal drama by dancing with the jail paperwork in his mouth.

Videos of the actor’s erratic behaviour soon went viral and raised concerns about his wellbeing given his history with substance abuse.