 
Geo News

Shia LaBeouf receives final update on Mardi Gras arrest after months

Shia LaBeouf's legal woes accelerated after charges announced
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 24, 2026

Shia LaBeouf receives final update on Mardi Gras arrest after months
Shia LaBeouf's legal woes accelerated after charges announced 

Shia LaBeouf’s legal troubles have received a final update as he has been officially charged for the Mardi Gras altercation which led to an arrest back in February.

The 39-year-old actor is charged with three counts of battery for the incident after he was involved in a brawl in a New Orleans bar on February 17.

The authorities were called around 1 a.m. on the day of the cultural festival where the Transformers star had allegedly become more and more erratic as the time went on.

The charges against LaBeouf were confirmed by the court records from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, according to WWL Louisiana.

Authorities revealed that the Fury actor had been partying in town all weekend and became aggressive when the managers tried to remove him. He allegedly had to be restrained until investigators arrived at the scene of crime.

LaBeouf allegedly broke one person’s nose who told him he didn’t even want to fight, as seen in several videos from the party venue.

One undisclosed bartender told the police that the actor was “terrorising the city.”

He appeared in court on February 26 and was then released on a $100,000 bond. Soon after he was released LaBeouf was mocking the legal drama by dancing with the jail paperwork in his mouth.

Videos of the actor’s erratic behaviour soon went viral and raised concerns about his wellbeing given his history with substance abuse.

Shakira reveals why romance is not her priority right now
Shakira reveals why romance is not her priority right now
Katie Price talks to Lee Andrews' father amid disappearance drama
Katie Price talks to Lee Andrews' father amid disappearance drama
Lee Andrews 'active on phone' amid missing person mystery
Lee Andrews 'active on phone' amid missing person mystery
Olivia Rodrigo earns applause on social media for inspiring gesture
Olivia Rodrigo earns applause on social media for inspiring gesture
Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon hits one major roadblock
Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon hits one major roadblock
Harry Styles, Niall Horan bring fans together in 'full circle' moment
Harry Styles, Niall Horan bring fans together in 'full circle' moment
Bobby Brazier enjoys sweet moments with niece Isla amid Freddy's 'nasty' split
Bobby Brazier enjoys sweet moments with niece Isla amid Freddy's 'nasty' split
Michelle Keegan shares 'pure magic' moments from family getaway
Michelle Keegan shares 'pure magic' moments from family getaway