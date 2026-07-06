Mark Hamill wishes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce congratulations with bitter joke

Mark Hamill wishes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce congratulation with bitter joke

Mark Hamill has offered his congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their wedding, along with a perfectly timed confession about why he wasn't there.

The Star Wars icon posted a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram on Sunday, captioning it: "Congratulations to the newlyweds!"

He then offered a somewhat bitter explanation for the absence.

"I declined to attend the wedding for a variety of personal reasons, but mainly because I wasn't invited," he quipped.

It was a self-deprecating joke that landed well, given the sheer scale of the guest list at Madison Square Garden on Friday, 3 July.

Around 1,000 people attended the ceremony and reception, drawn from across Hollywood, sport, music and beyond.

Among those present were Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Maren Morris, the Haim sisters, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Swift's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson, Tommy Hilfiger and George Stephanopoulos.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony and performed an original song.

The musical highlights did not stop there, Stevie Nicks performed, as did Paul McCartney, who reportedly delivered a rendition of The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand for the happy couple.

As wedding guest lists go, it was remarkable.

Mark Hamill can perhaps take comfort in the fact that if even he didn't make the cut, the company he kept in missing out was very distinguished indeed.