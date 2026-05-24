Katie Price talks to Lee Andrews' father amid disappearance drama

Katie recently celebrated her 48th birthday without Lee spoke to Peter on the phone days before disputing his claim

Things took another twist when Lee Andrews' father, Peter Andrews, claimed that his son had been arrested and detained by police in Dubai.

As the drama surrounding Lee's whereabouts continues to unfold, Katie Price does not agree with Lee Andrews' father's claims that his son has been locked up in a Dubai prison.

However, Katie hit back on social media hours later, insisting: “This is fake news.

Interestingly the worried wife, Katie who recently celebrated her 48th birthday without Lee spoke to Peter on the phone days before disputing his claim.

Her latest YouTube video posted on Saturday (May 23) aired a phone call between her and Lee's father just one day after Lee went missing.

Katie told Peter that Lee had said he'd been arrested and that he was in a "police van".

She told him: "Hi Pete, it's Kate. Last night, Lee gave me your number. He said, 'I've been arrested.' He was in a police van. He FaceTimed me and said, 'Look they've put a hood over me.' Not like a balaclava, but he had like an anorak hood.

He said, 'They've taken two of my phones, they don't know I've got this one.' He said that they've arrested me. I said, 'What for?' and he said, 'I don't know.'"

"Then he said, 'Look I'm going to have to go, they're coming back.'" Katie alleged that Lee sent her his dad's number and told her not to tell Peter that he'd been arrested as he'd "worry".

Meanwhile, insiders have claimed that Lee was reportedly active on his phone on Sunday morning amid his 'missing' status, insiders have claimed.