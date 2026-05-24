Shakira reveals why romance is not her priority right now

Shakira is focusing on a very different chapter of life these days, with the singer saying her time and energy are now going into family and work instead of romance.



In a recent interview, the 49-year-old singer shared that her schedule is already packed and she currently has no room for dating.

Shakira explained that she is enjoying spending time on her own while also feeling deeply connected to her career.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker has been single since ending her relationship with former footballer Gerard Pique in 2022.

The former couple share two sons, Milan and Sasha, who continue to be a major priority in her life.

Shakira also opened up about the emotional period which surrounding the breakup.

At the same time, her father was dealing with serious health issues after a bad fall, which made that stage of life even more painful for her.

Despite everything she went through, the Waka Waka singer shared that those experiences helped her become stronger and wiser.

She went on to add that difficult moments often teach important lessons and help people discover how strong they truly are.

Even after their separation, Shakira still spoke warmly about Pique and said she will always feel thankful to him for being the father of their children and for the role he played in her journey as a mother.